Advani, Joshi will face Babri charges on May 26

A Special CBI Court (Ayodhya Prakaran) Lucknow on Wednesday fixed May 26 as the date for framing criminal conspiracy charges under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former HRD minister Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, Union Minister Uma Bharti, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambahara and Vishnu Hari Dalmia for demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

The court has also fixed May 25 for framing of the same charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharam Das Maharaj and Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan.

The court has directed the CBI to ensure presence of all the accused on both the dates for framing criminal conspiracy charges against them.

The hearing is scheduled for a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government will celebrate three years in office.

Sena leader surrenders, gets bail in Babri case

Earlier in the day, Pradhan surrendered before the court in connection with the same case. He was granted bail by the court on furnishing surety and personal bond for Rs 20,000.

The Shiv Sena leader was to surrender on Saturday but had sought time due to illness. Five other accused, including Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Ganpat Rai, BL Sharma, Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti and Daharam Das Maharaj had surrendered before the Special CBI Court on Saturday. They were released on bail by CBI Judge SK Yadav.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court order dated April 19, the Special CBI Court is likely to invoke fresh charges under Section 120(B) of the IPC against six accused of Rae Bareli Court excluding Rajasthan governor and former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh whose name was omitted from the list of accused due to Constitutional immunity.

