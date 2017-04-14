Adityanath signs MoU to provide 24-hour power supply in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at 'Power to All' function in Lucknow to maintain a 24-hour power supply in the state.

The chief minister has decided to implement this power scheme of the central government in view of the frequent power cuts in some areas of the state.

?Under the Ujjwala Yojana 3.30 lakh LED bulbs have been sold today,? Union Power Minister said.

The Cabinet had also changed the electricity roster implemented by Akhilesh Yadav-led Government to ensure at least 18 hours of electricity to villages across the state.

