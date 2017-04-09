Adityanath's remark on Vande Mataram part of conspiracy JD (U)

Dubbing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?s remark on Vande Mataram as a ?well-planned conspiracy,' the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on Sunday said that such issues are raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in order to split people on the basis of religion.

?This is non-issue. Nobody, before them (BJP) raised this issue. These issues are raised in order to divide people on religious basis,? JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav told ANI.

Another JD (U) leader K.C. Tyagi said it is the same old formula of the Sangh to first raise an issue and then pursue it depending on the kind of response.

?It is the Sangh?s agenda to raise an issue. First they raise questions and get reactions. If they find it appropriate then they pursue it otherwise they drop that issue. This is a well-planned conspiracy,? Tyagi told ANI.

Yogi Adityanath yesterday said that not singing the National Anthem is a serious issue, adding that by doing so it only highlighted one's prejudice.

Adityanath breaking his silence for the first time on this issue said that people are extending this issue for no reason.

"We want to see development in this country, but our issue of conflict is over not singing the National Anthem and National song. Not singing Vande Mataram shows a prejudiced mind. This is a matter of concern," Aditynath said at the book unveiling function of 'Governor's guide' here.

The Chief Minister's comments come after a controversy erupted over singing Vande Mataram in the Varanasi and Meerut Municipal corporations.

A week after the mayor of Meerut asked all corporators to either sing Vande Mataram or leave the country, BJP councilors at the Allahabad Nagar Nigam on Thursday demanded that a new rule be passed under which the House proceedings would start with the national song Vande Mataram and end with the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

Some councilors objected to the proposal and it led to ruckus and disruption of the proceedings of the House.

Councilors in the Opposition alleged that BJP Councilors are raising this demand because of BJP coming to power in the state.

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court rejected the plea filed by leader and senior Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking direction to give equal respect to the national song as given to the national anthem.

Earlier, Upadhyay had filed a plea in the apex court, seeking directions to the Centre for issuing a policy to promote and propagate the national anthem, national flag and national song.

The petition sought a direction to frame a national policy to promote and propagate the national anthem, national song and national flag in spirit of Article 51A.

On November 30, a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra, responding to the filed by Chouksey, had ordered all cinema halls to play the national anthem before the screening of a movie.

However, the court later made an amendment and said there is no need to compulsorily stand up when the national anthem is sung or played as part of a film or documentary.

