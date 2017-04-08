Adityanath's doings reflect his semblance Congress

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of taking a path different from that of the development in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party on Saturday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?s doings have proven what his semblance reflects.

?As the BJP claimed that they would take Uttar Pradesh on the path of development, we thought of giving them some time and observe their activities. But they changed their course too early. What else can you expect from Yogi Adityanath? His semblance had already proved what he wants, and now his doings have also proven the same,? Babbar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) seemed to have a different opinion about the decision, saying that they do not link Yoga with religion, adding that they support anything which is in children?s interest.

?Yoga is something all of us do. How does the government make it compulsory is a question. Do they have the infrastructure, teachers. Will it be done properly. Children are very sensitive. It has to be worked out very properly so that they (children) are not subjected to high-pressure environment. For us, whether it is Yoga, self-defence etc. has no religion. Samajwadi Party looks at anything which is good for children with a positive aspect,? SP leader Juhi Singh told ANI.

However, Singh said their party never believed in the ?compulsory? aspect.

?We also worked but we never believed in compulsory position, but I think that?s what they (BJP) believe in,? she said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government yesterday issued an order to make yoga a part of education in government schools of the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state education officials to ensure that a Yoga Education Programme is compulsory in all the government schools.

Class five to 12 will learn yoga as part of physical education in their schools

The state government has also decided to provide self-defence training for the girl students in the state-run schools.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)