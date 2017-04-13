Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad hottest at 42.6 in Tel

Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad towns in Telangana today recorded the highest temperature at 42.6 degree Celsius each, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Medak recorded 42.2 degree Celsius, followed by Bhadrachalam at 41.2, Hanamkonda 41, Ramagundam 40.8, and Hyderabad 40.6 degree Celsius, as per IMD website.

"A dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana.

The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius and the same is likely to be above 40 degree Celsius at few places over the state tomorrow," as per the website.

