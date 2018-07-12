Act against illegal structures by Isha Foundation, forest department told

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pulled up the forest department for failing to act against illegal construction by Isha Foundation in the protected area of Booluvapatti reserve forest range in Coimbatore.

In the CAG's report on the economic sector for year ended March 2017, it alleges that Isha Foundation carried out construction in a protected forest area known for its elephant corridor, without permission from the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA).

The report said that Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, had constructed various buildings in an area of 32,856 sq ft in Booluvappati village between 1994 and 2008 with permission from the local village panchayat. In October 2011, the foundation requested the forest department to issue no objection certificate (NOC) and ex-post facto approval from the HACA for the already constructed buildings in an area of 69,193 square metre, proposed construction in an area of 52,393 sq m and an area of 3.34 lakh sq m for vehicle parking, roads, playground etc.

A field assessment report of the district forest officer in August 2012 stated that the foundation continued construction in the area, despite issue of notice by forest department in February and April 2012 on the plea that the buildings were in the protected area, the report said.