'Accused using my pics to malign me'

Two days after she was allegedly stalked by two persons, including the Haryana BJP chief's son in Chandigarh, the 29-year-old said on Sunday that the accused have been trying to "malign" her by using her social media photographs. "This will not deter me. I will not let this stop me," she told DNA.

"I was shaking with fear, but I knew that If I stopped the car... maybe, I would have not survived," she recounted the incident that took place around midnight on Friday when she was returning home after picking up her car after repair from Sector 7.

The accused, driving a white Tata Safari, blocked her car twice, and one of them even got down and tried to forcibly open her car's window, said the daughter of an IAS officer posted with the Haryana government. "After six years of working as a disc jockey, I had never feared for my life before," she said.

Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish had been arrested soon after the incident but were out on bail hours later. They had been arrested under Section 354 D (stalking) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and also for drunken driving, all of which are bailable offences. The charges for alleged kidnapping attempt were withdrawn.

Cops said that they were still seeking legal opinion.

"The first time I tried to turn right and get away from them, they blocked my path. They followed me from Sector 7 to Housing Board Chowk for about 20-25 minutes," she said.

"They were recklessly endangering my life. I called the police, minutes after they began following me. When I saw a PCR, I sped away home and told my father who accompanied me to the police station," she says. She is also a black-belt holder in martial arts.

Looking at her daughter with a sigh of relief, her mother said she was petrified to learn about the incident. "They were drunk. Anything could have happened. But, she is safe," she said.

"There was definitely a criminal intent. There could only have been two cases: either they wanted to enter her car and capture the car and the person, or they wanted to drag her out and push her into their car, the father said. He said it was up to the police to investigate and see which Sections to invoke.

The family said it did not know the two accused until it reached the police station. "We presumed they were some wayward elements," the father added.

"But I told her that there is going to be a lot of struggle now, so be prepared. We took the decision to pursue the case consciously. Some people will try to malign me, malign you, and attribute motives."

However, the incident, he said, strengthened his faith in the system. "The system works. My daughter is alive today, because the system works."

"If there had been a poor person or a commoner, it was easy to pressurise him. But I have a support system, with which I can assure that I will not succumb to pressure. But I will not interfere with the process," he said.