Accused in Kerala Professor’s hand chopping case held

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested absconding accused Mansoor in Professor TJ Joseph’s palm chopping case. Mansoor, 47, is a resident of Aluva, Ernakulam district of Kerala and was absconding for over seven years. The agency had chargesheeted him in the case in June this year.

The case was originally registered as FIR on July 4, 2010 at Muvattupuzha Police Station in Ernakulam against accused persons, all being leaders or activists of Popular Front of India (PFI)/ Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The accused persons were allegedly involved in criminal conspiracy and consequent lethal attack on Professor TJ Joseph at Muvattupuzha on July 4, 2010 wherein his palm was chopped off allegedly for ridiculing Prophet Mohammed in the Malayalam question paper prepared for the internal examination of BCom students at Newman College, Thodupuzha, Idukki district.

The Special NIA Court on April 30, 2015 had completed the trial against 31 and convicted 13.