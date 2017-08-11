Absenteeism of drivers, conductors costs BEST

Of the 36,000 BEST employees who went on strike on Monday, close to 22,500 were drivers and conductors who run the buses. Citing the issue of salaries not being paid on time, various unions from different political parties backed them and went on a day-long strike. However, figures accessed by DNA show that absenteeism amongst drivers and conductors has gone up.

Until May 2017, 16.61 percent of drivers and 15.69 percent of conductors were absent from duty. In December 2016, the figure stood at 14.37 percent for drivers and 13.90 percent for conductors.

"Absenteeism amongst drivers and conductors is a big problem and it seems that administration is able to do little about it," says Ravi Raja, BEST Committee member. "This is the reason why a bus that is scheduled to cover anywhere between 204-207 kms per day, has barely managed to cover 175-180 kms per day."

The buses experience loss of kilometers as they do not leave depots on time or fail to reach bus stops as per schedule. In December 2016, the loss in kilometres due to staff tardiness stood at 8.76 percent and at 11.98 per cent in May. Loss of required kilometers per day due to traffic was at 7.57 percent in December 2016, and at 5.53 per cent in May.

