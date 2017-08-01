Abortion till 24 weeks may be allowed

The Centre has watered down its proposed amendments to abortion laws after a missive from the Prime Minister's Office.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier proposed, as part of amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, that the maximum time for abortions be raised from the existing 20 weeks to 24 weeks.

When the ministry sent the draft amendments to the Cabinet, the PMO sent back the suggestions, and asked it to look at the issue of sex selective abortions. The trigger was the unearthing of an abortion racket at the clinic of a homeopathic doctor in Maharashtra's Sangli, where more than a dozen fetuses were found.

It is now learnt that the ministry has sent back changes in the proposed amendments to the Cabinet. The ministry has now suggested that the increased time limit be applied only in rare cases.

"Only in special cases, which involve rape or violence, or in cases where a medical practitioner diagnoses a threat to the life of the mother, will the increased time limit be applied," said an official in the ministry. The official said that the ministry has now sent the revised draft to the PMO, with a plea to streamline abortions.

"A set of guidelines will be issued once we get a nod," said the official.

Section 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act says that a termination is permissible after the mandated 20 weeks if it is "immediately necessary" to save the life of the mother.

The Supreme Court earlier last week rejected a plea to allow the abortion of the 32-week-old pregnancy of a 10-year-old rape survivor, after a medical report stated that the abortion was harmful for both the mother and the child. It directed the government to set up panels to evaluate such requests so that crucial time was not lost while approaching courts.

As per 2015 data, there were over 7 lakh abortions conducted in India. Studies show that over anywhere between a crore and 2 crore women undergo illegal abortions every year, with over 12 women losing their lives every day for it.