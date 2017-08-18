AAP MLA Alka Lamba tweets 'fake' survey; BJP attacks her party

AAP MLA Alka Lamba today drew criticism after she tweeted an image of an alleged “fake” TV survey that showed her party winning the Bawana bypoll with a substantial margin. Lamba, who was unavailable for comment, later deleted the tweet that said a survey by a news channel had put AAP candidate Ram Chandra ahead of the BJP and the Congress. The channel, however, denied that it had carried out the survey.

However, BJP was quick to latch on to the issue with its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari saying that the AAP’s “face of falshood has been exposed”.

“The BJP has earned a place in the heart of people by working for poor, youth, women and elderly. They cannot be misguided by lies and deceit,” Tiwari said, exuding confidence that his party will win the Bawana bypoll and “people will show a mirror to the lies of AAP” on August 23. AAP leader Ashutosh said he was not aware of any such survey or the tweet by Lamba. Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra also approached the Election Commission claiming that this was a violation of the model code of conduct.