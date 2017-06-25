AAP entered politics for profiteering not service BJP

With the Election Commission to continue hearing the office of profit case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party has entered politics for profiteering and not for service.

BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the poll body?s assertion has yet again exposed the AAP cadre.

?The Aam Aadmi party has been exposed yet again, the lies of Mr. Arvind Kejriwal have being nailed by none other than the election commission of the country. This makes one thing clear that the AAP is in politics for profiteering and it is not in politics for service,? said Patra.

Echoing similar sentiments Congress leader JP Agarwal also seconded the EC?s ruling and said, ?This was clear since beginning that the AAP was at fault. The decision of Election Commission of India is correct. Nobody has the right to break the law.?

In a setback for AAP, the EC has rejected pleas of 21 AAP legislators to drop office of profit case against them.

The EC in its final hearing, which will take place in the month of August, will decide on their disqualification.

