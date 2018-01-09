Aadhaar Leaks | Assault on press freedom: Captain Amarinder slams UIDAI for filing FIR against scribe

On a day that NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, condemned UIDAI, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder also hit out at the body for filing an FIR against the scribe who reported the story.

He called it an ‘assault on press freedom’, and said that the government needs to plug leaks instead of plugging the system that ‘exposes such loopholes’.

He wrote on Twitter: “Strongly condemn the FIR by @UIDAI against @thetribunechd reporter. This is an assault on press freedom. Govt needs to plug #AadharLeaks instead of plugging the system that exposes such loopholes.

Snowden, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employee who blew the lid off US surveillance on phone and internet communications, also said the Indian government should reform its policy to safeguard privacy of its citizens.

"The journalists exposing the #Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not an investigation. If the government were truly concerned for justice, they would be reforming the policies that destroyed the privacy of a billion Indians. Want to arrest those responsible? They are called @UIDAI," Snowden posted on Twitter.

Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique-identity number issued to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic data. The data is collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory authority.

The Delhi Police has registered an "open-ended" First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint from UIDAI over the report on alleged data breach.

"It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse," Snowden, 34, living in asylum in Russia since 2013, tweeted in context of the Aadhaar issue.

The police probe in the Aadhaar data breach story had attracted strong criticism from various media organisations and bodies, including The Editors Guild of India which sought withdrawal of the case.

The Indian government yesterday said the FIR was filed against "unknown" accused and stressed that it was committed to "freedom of press" as well as to "maintaining security & sanctity of #Aadhaar".

Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had tweeted that the FIR was "against unknown".

The UIDAI also said that it was committed to the freedom of the press and will approach the newspaper and its reporter for cooperation in the investigation of alleged data breach.

