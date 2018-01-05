A Raja's letter seeks support from former PM Manmohan Singh

Former telecom minister A Raja, acquitted by a special CBI court last month in the 2G spectrum scam case, in an emotional letter to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, has sought support from him, reminding that he has come out clean.

Dr Singh had sacked him from the ministry. The letter — replied by the former PM on January 2 — expressed happiness saying "you stand vindicated in the 2G case." The letter also hints that there was an intrigue during the UPA regime. Raja has promised to reveal all in his autobiography.

"You will recall that I assured you several times that I had done nothing wrong and that I would prove this. I also understand the compulsions that prevented you from openly supporting me… Now that the truth is out in the open, perhaps you, too, could come forward in my support, which you could not earlier," Raja wrote to Dr Singh on December 26.

"It cost you the UPA government and it took seven years of my life, including 15 months in jail…. I hope you will acknowledge that I remained loyal and faithful to you — unlike some senior Cabinet colleagues — and ensured that you did not suffer personal embarrassment in the trial proceedings," reads Raja's letter.

In his reply, the former PM said: "I am very happy that you stand vindicated in the 2G case. You and your family have suffered greatly in this process, but all your friends are greatly relieved that truth has prevailed. I send you and members of your family my greetings and best wishes for the new year."

Dr Manmohan Singh in his reply has used his words carefully so as to avoid commenting on his role in the allocation of spectrum and the merits of the case. The situation may change later in the higher courts if the CBI goes in for appeal and any euphoric reaction could return to haunt the former prime minister. But he also subtly expressed solidarity with his former Cabinet colleague who had to be removed by him on the "false charges".

Raja had resigned on November 14, 2010, after Dr Manmohan Singh nudged him to step aside till proven innocent. An excerpt from Raja's letter: "A decade ago on this day, I wrote a letter to you on the subject of UAS licences and allocation of 2G spectrum. Neither of us could have imagined the twists and turns in our political and personal lives over the next years. A few powerful individuals launched a propaganda machine, magnified a thousand times by a complicit and pliable media, and were able to mislead even Parliament and the apex judiciary."