A new headache for state government in refinery case

The soon to come up refinery at Barmer will require a revised environmental impact assessment (EIA). The process for the same has been initiated by the government and HPCL. This has been necessitated due to change in the crude mixture that would be refined.

As per the new proportions the crude that is now going to be refined would have 1.5 MMTPA (million metric tonne per annum) Rajasthan crude and 7.5 MMTPA Arab mix crude. This would be the ratio for eight years and henceforth from the ninth year, the crude that would be refined would be totally Arab mix crude. This is a shift from the proportion stated in the earlier DFR of 2013 wherein 4.5 MMTPA Rajasthan crude was to be mixed with 4.5 MMTPA Arab mix crude. The proposed change is mentioned in the minutes of the 24th expert appraisal committee meeting held in Delhi between July 14-16.

The state government had been waiting for an environment clearance since 2013. But in July this year the environmental assessment committee (EAC) of Central ministry of environment had asked that a revised environmental impact assessment (EIA) report be submitted. The committee has sought that a EIA / EMP plan characterising the environmental risk due to the proposed change in crude mix be submitted. Thereafter the company has submitted the revised EIA and EMP report for consideration in forthcoming environmental appraisal committee meeting for prior environmental clearance.

As per well placed sources in the department of petroleum, Rajasthan government, “The composition of crude for refinery depends on the availability of crude in the state. The state has to see all aspects in the long run.” “There will no additional financial burden due to the additional Arab mix crude required as per the new proportions,” said a highly placed official on condition of anonymity.

Informed sources are of the opinion that the environmental clearance is expected by the end of this month when the meeting of environmental committee is tentatively scheduled to take place. Engineers India Limited, an undertaking company of Government of India has submitted the revised report to the ministry. Only after this can actual work of construction of the refinery can begin. The public hearing as per the various provisions of environment related laws was already completed long back.

MOU signing today

The state government and HPCL will sign a joint venture agreement on Thursday for a refinery cum petrochemical complex on Thursday. Officials informed that it would be a follow up of the MoU that was done in the month of April this year. The agreement would be signed tomorrow in the presence of chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Officials of the state government and HPCL would be present on the occasion. V Shinoy, director (refineries) is also expected to be present. Details of how the the joint venture would function in speeding up the process of setting up the refinery in Barmer will also be discussed.