91-year-old 'doctor didi' Bhakti Yadav passes away in Indore, PM Modi pays tribute

Padma Shri awardee nonagenarian gynaecologist Bhakti Yadav, fondly called 'Doctor Didi', passed away here on Monday. She was 91 years old, family sources said.

She breathed her last at her home this morning, Dr Yadav's son Raman told PTI.

She was suffering from osteoporosis and other age related ailments. Over the past few months she was continously losing weight, he said.

Raman claimed that she treated over one-lakh women patients free of cost during the past six decades and also offered free medicines to poor patients.

Dr. Bhakti Yadav’s life epitomised the power of compassion & service. She is an inspiration for all of us. https://t.co/CcJb255Huw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2017

She was the only girl in the 1948-1953 batch of MBBS course in Indore's Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

In April this year, the then district collector P Narhari had presented the citation and medal of the fourth highest civilian award in the country, to Dr Yadav at her residence.

Due to her poor health, she could not attend the function organised in New Delhi.