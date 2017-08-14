8,000 suggestions to PM for I-Day address, more pouring in

To break the monotony of conventional Independence Day speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from citizens to be incorporated in his address. He has also promised to finish the speech within an hour.

His officials at the PMO were grappling with 6,000 suggestions received on the newly-launched Narendra Modi App and another 2,000 through the MyGov.in portal until Sunday afternoon to weave them into a speech. Three years ago, when Modi gave his first speech from the rampart, he revived the tradition of former prime ministers by referring to a piece of paper containing only the salient points.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi urged people to share their ideas for his Independence Day address. "I'm happy to say that for the last three years, I have been getting suggestions from every corner of the country for August 15," he said. "On August 15, I get an opportunity to communicate with the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I am merely an instrument. It is not one single person who makes that address, but it is the collective voice of 1.25 billion of my countrymen that resound from the Red Fort," he had said.

The PMO had begun preparations early this month seeking reports on the status of promises Modi made in his speech last year. Sources said that so far, eight specific promises have been identified. These pertain to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, energy-rich India, farmers' welfare, healthy India, saluting freedom fighters, and saluting tribals and giving an identity to every Indian.