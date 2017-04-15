8 coaches of Rajya Rani Exp derail near Rampur, 2 injured

Eight coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh today leaving at least two passengers injured, railway officials said.

The accident happened between Mundapandey and Rampur railway stations, Northern railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said.

He said while two passengers have been injured there was no casualty in the accident.

Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has reached the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations. A medical team has also reached the spot, he said.

The official said causes of the accidents are not known yet.

Earlier, police officials in Rampur had said 15 passengers were injured and rushed to hospital.

