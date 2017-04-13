7.13 percent voter turnout recorded in Srinagar LS bypoll

A voter turnout of 7.13 percent was recorded in the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll.

?Total 709 people voted today. Now, overall polling is around 7.13 percent in Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll. No untoward incidents were reported,? Shantmanu, Chief Electoral Office of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Re-polling was going on in 38 polling stations of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

1.4 percent voter turnout was recorded polling till 12 noon in Budgam where re-polling took place at 38 voting stations.

