70-year-old woman killed in leopard attack in Varanasi

An elderly woman was killed in a leopard attack in forest area near Ramgaon village in Bardia area, forest officials said on Sunday.

Kaushalya (70) was on Saturday attacked when she went in the forest area to collect woods, Divisional Forest officer GP Singh said, adding that the woman died on the spot.

The forest area lies in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctury, he said.

This is third death in leopard attacks this year.