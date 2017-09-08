7 yrs later, Nitish Kumar accepts Gujs flood aid

In 2010, Nitish had returned Gujarat’s aid for the rehabilitation of Kosi flood victims, after a full-page advertisement of a picture of Narendra Modi and him and the contribution had appeared in local newspapers here.

Seven years after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had famously returned a Rs five crore cheque from then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi towards flood relief, Nitish on Thursday accepted an aid of the same amount from the Gujarat Government towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for rehabilitation of the 2017 flood victims.

After handing over the cheque to Nitish, Gujarat Revenue and Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said, “It was a pleasant meeting. Nitishji has happily accepted Gujarat’s largesse.” Chudasama thanked Nitish for giving his time and accepting the cheque.

In 2010, Nitish had returned Gujarat’s aid for the rehabilitation of Kosi flood victims, after a full-page advertisement of a picture of Narendra Modi and him and the contribution had appeared in local newspapers here. When asked about the 2010 incident, Chudasama replied, “Time is powerful and it keeps changing. That was 2010. This is 2017. It is in Gujarat’s nature and Indian culture to help others during disasters.”

Asked how the amount of Rs five crore was reached (as it was the same amount returned by Bihar in 2010), Chudasama said, “All BJP-ruled states are giving an aid of Rs five crore.”

The opposition, however, was quick to draw a parallel between 2010 and 2017. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, “Why did he turn down the cheque in 2010 and why has he accepted it now?”