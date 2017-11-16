7 securitymen hurt in IED blast by Naxals along Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border

Seven security personnel were today injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, allegedly triggered by Naxals, along the Chhattisgarh- Jharkhand border, official sources said.

A patrol party was targeted by the ultras, they said, adding that the seven injured men -- five from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two from the Jharkhand police -- were airlifted to Ranchi.

The blast took place around 2 pm near the Pipardhaba village of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh, bordering Jharkhand, followed by an exchange of fire between the ultras and the securitymen, the sources said.

The joint team of troops was out for an anti-Naxal operation when the blast was triggered.

"As per preliminary reports, the condition of the injured troops is not critical," a senior CRPF officer said.

Additional forces from nearby areas were rushed to the area and the firing had stopped, the sources said.

The CRPF men belonged to the 62nd battalion, they added.