6-month maternity leave to help more women seek jobs

A pregnant woman working in the organised sector is entitled to a maternity benefit leave of 26 weeks, up from the previous 12 weeks

The government said that with the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, coming into force, it is hopeful that more women will join the workforce.

"The government is of the opinion that with enforcement of Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017, more and more women workers would be inclined to seek employment which will lead to increase in employment preferences for women," said minister of state for corporate affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal in a written reply in the Lok Sabha to a question by Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi.

Joshi had asked the government if it had taken into account the possibility of non-recruitment of women in the corporate sector after the Bill came into force and whether the government had taken any steps to counter it, including any legislative steps for the reservation of women.

Meghwal said that there are stringent provisions under the Maternity Benefit Act as well as the Equal Remuneration Act to prevent discriminatory practices against women employees. As per the Act, a pregnant woman working in the organised sector is entitled to a maternity benefit leave of 26 week, up from the previous 12 weeks. The provision is available to a woman working in any establishment with more than ten employees, for the first two children.

UNDER THE ACT

