6-men LeT squad was brought to LoC by Lakhvi’s son, arrested terrorist reveals

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist arrested by security forces has revealed that he was brought to the fenced Line of Control (LoC) in a car owned by Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's son, a media report said on Saturday.

Lakhvi, the operational commander of LeT, is the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

According to Times of India, the terrorist told the NIA during interrogation that he and his 5 associates were first taken in Lakhvi’s son’s Toyota Coaster from Muzaffarabad to Sarwal. From there he was guided by others till the LoC.

Zaibullah, the 20-year-old LeT terrorist from Multan, is the lone survivor of the terrorist squad caught during an anti-terror operation in Kupwara on March 20. His associates were killed in the operation.

According to the report, Zaibullah has told National Investigation Agency (NIA) that 6 terrorists were selected by Huzefa (head of LeT training) after completion of the last leg of training. They were given AK-47s, 1kg almonds and dates, five bottles of honey, some 20 chapatis and Rs 1 lakh each in Indian currency by Kasim, the son of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

After that, they were taken in Kasim’s Toyota Coaster from Muzaffarabad to Sarwal. “It took us two days to reach the LoC. That night, we cut the fencing. Five others had come to help us and they left us at the LoC. Then we started the journey with the help of a GPS till we reached Indian Army post Ding,” Zaibullah has reportedly told the investigating agency.

They used the forests of Kupwara as a hideout for 15 days and were helped by some local Kashmiris, he revealed.

They faced Army's firing on March 20 but escaped to the jungle.

"We finally reached a house in Dhoke and told the owner there that we were from LeT and had come from Pakistan. It was here that my associates were killed in the encounter. I managed to escape with the help from a cleric but was soon caught by the Army,” Zaibullah said.

Earlier, Zaibullah had revealed that the Al Muhammadia Students (AMS) have developed a mobile handset for communication by LeT members with each other.

He has also claimed that LeT recruited and trained 450 boys in 2017 from different areas of Pakistan for anti-India operations. Boys aged 15 to 25 years are being recruited they are being radicalised in the name of 'Burhan Wani' by LeT.