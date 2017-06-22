55 students taken ill after noon meal in Erode govt school

Fifty-five students were hospitalised here today when they took ill after consuming noon meal served at a government boys school, police said.

The students of the school at Sivagiri complained of vomiting and purging about an hour after they had the meal, they said.

The school authorities rushed the boys to Sivagiri Government Hospital, from where they were referred to Government Headquarters Hospital here, they added.

The condition of all the students was stable, doctors said.

The authorities suspect that some poisonous insect or a lizard could have fallen into the food which caused the illness.

Education Department officials inspected the noon meal centre and the kitchen.

They also visited the hospital.

