50-year-old man held for sexual assault on two and half-year-old girl

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-and-half-year-old girl in his house in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred last evening when the accused M Sekar from Sethubavachathiram, about 80 kms from here, took the girl, who was playing near his house, and sexually assaulted her, they said.

On hearing the girl's cries, the victim's mother rushed to the spot and found the accused sexually assaulting the girl in his house.

Following this, the girl was rushed to Pattukottai Government hospital where she was treated and later discharged.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused was arrested, police said.