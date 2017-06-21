50 lakh people performed yoga in Chhattisgarh, claims govt

About 50 lakh people performed yoga across Chhattisgarh today, the state government claimed.

"Chhattisgarh has set a unique world record as nearly 50 lakh people practised 'asanas' at the same time in different parts of the state," said an official statement.

The tribal-dominated state has a population of over 2.5 crore.

People from various sections of the society took part in the Yoga Day events simultaneously held at some 11,000 places in the state, it said.

The main event was held at the indoor stadium in Budhatalab area in the state capital Raipur where Chief Minister Raman Singh performed 'asanas' with 600 school students.

"We should make yoga a part of our daily routine. It shouldn't be about just one day, we should pledge to practise yoga all 365 days of the year," the CM said on this occasion.

An observer of the Golden Book of World Record, Santosh Agrawal, was present on the occasion and handed to the CM a provisional certificate of world record for nearly 50 lakh people performing yoga at the same time at different places, the release said.

