5-yr-old girl raped by 45-yr-old in Bathinda

(Picture for Representation)


A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old villager here, police said Monday.

 
The accused took the child to a field where he allegedly raped her on Sunday evening, police said. The girl was alone at home, they said.

 
When her mother reached home, she found her child in tears, police officials added.

 
"The medical examination of the victim was conducted. A case of rape and other relevant sections has been registered against the accused Mandar Singh," Bathinda Deputy Superintendent of Police (Talwandi Sabo), Barinder Singh said. 

 
