5 women in protective home escape after assaulting warden

: Five women inmates of a Social Defense department run protective home at Sanganur area have escaped from there after assaulting the warden, police said.

They attacked the warden last night and decamped with Rs 5,000 and two cell phones, they said.

The home has a total of nine women.

An investigation has been launched on a complaint lodged today by the District Child Protection Officer, police said.

