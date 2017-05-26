5 Faces talk about Govt’s schemes

STARTUP INDIA

Dharmendra Rathore, director and co-founder, IOtomation, one of the incubators listed under the Start Up India programme. “We are the only Indian company in a sphere dominated by global heavyweights. Being part of a government initiative has given us the muscle power to take them on. We have access to a laboratory to develop our products. We could never have hoped for as a small start-up, and we have been given a $10,000 credit on services”.

PRADHAN MANTRI UJJWALA YOJANA

Noorjehan, Rithori village (near Greater Noida), 65, is a widow and mother of two sons. The Ujjwala connection, which she got on November 30 last year, is in the name of Noorjehan but she isn’t the one using it. “I am too old to learn new things. My daughter-in-law Shabana uses it, and so does my granddaughter Sitara who is in Class 12. She keeps telling me that she will not touch the chulha. She tells me that she will only make teaon the gas,” she says.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)

There are over 200 skill development courses under PMKVY including Agarbatti Packer, Aquaculture Worker, Green House Operator, Multi Cuisine Cook and Street Food Vendor to name a few. Among these a 24-year-old in West Delhi chose to pursue a three-month course in the Logistics department. “The course has helped improve my English, improved my personality and enhanced my overall confidence,” says CHETAN KHANNA.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Jan Dhan A/c)

A financial inclusion campaign titled Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched in August 2014. Speaking about it, TARUN RAI, who drives auto-rickshaw in Noida sais he opened an account for his wife and himself. “I received 150-200 per months as LPG subsidy and I pay Rs 12 and Rs 330 annually for insurance and Rs 240 every month for my pension,” says 40-year-old Rai.

Demonetisation

Demonetisation hit everyone hard. With almost no cash in hand and serpentine ATM queues to navigate, 33-year-old ANAND KUMAR TIWARI who runs a small kiosk that offers packaged snacks and cigarettes in Noida, decided to opt for an e-wallet in November 2016. “I had no choice since people had no cash. At that point, almost 90% of customers were paying through it, now only 10% of them use it,” says Tiwari.