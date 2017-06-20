45K to attend Int’l Yoga Day at SMS Stadium tomorrow

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, state level program will be organised at SMS stadium in the capital where around 45,000 participants will perform yoga. The state health minister Kalicharan Saraf said that government has a target of around 50 lakh people’s participation throughout the state. Health minister also visited SMS stadium on Monday evening and took stocks of preparations.

The third International Yoga Day will be observed on June 21. Sharing preparation and information of the program, the health minister said that yogabhyas programs will be organised at all 33 district headquarters, 295 Panchayat Samiti and 9,884 Gram Panchayats along with state-level program at the capital. For the purpose, dedicated yoga trainers are already appointed and the list of nodal officers, yoga trainer up to the district, block and gram panchayat level has been uploaded on the website of Ayurveda department. The health minister said that the intention behind the program is to encourage people for good health through yoga.

The central government has sent the protocol and yoga practice will be performed on the occasion only between 7 AM to 8 AM. There are 21 kinds of Asan included in the protocol out of which 5 are meant to be performed while standing and 8 Asans will be performed in sitting position. Apart of these, there will be a separate practice of Kapalbhati, Pranayam and Meditation. The Sankalp (resolution) and Shanti Path (recitation for peace) is the last part of the protocol by which participants will end it.