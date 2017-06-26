42-year-old man held for raping 7-year-old girl in Delhi

The police have arrested a 42- year-old man for allegedly raping a seven year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony.

The incident occurred yesterday and the girl's parents approached the police with a complaint.

After a medical examination confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted, a case was lodged and the accused arrested from his house, the police said today.

The accused had allegedly lured the girl to an isolated place in the neighbourhood on the pretext of giving her some goodies and then, sexually assaulted her, the police said, adding that he subsequently left the victim outside her house.

The accused, a casual labourer, told the police that he was inebriated when he committed the crime.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 17-year-old neighbour in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the police said.

The incident was reported to the police yesterday.

However, the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted around a couple of weeks ago, but she kept quiet as the accused had threatened her of dire consequences, the police said.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, who informed the police and subsequently, a case was registered.

The juvenile accused is absconding.

