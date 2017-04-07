400 workers to be deployed daily for sanitation of Amarnath

To ensure high degree of sanitation during annual Amarnath yatra in 2017, 400 workers will be deployed every day for carrying out sanitation and camp cleaning.

"About 400 workers will be deployed every day for carrying out sanitation and camp cleaning", CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Umang Narula said.

These steps have been taken by the Board on the direction of of J&K Governor N N Vohra to provide more dustbins en-route Holy cave and for proper sanitation arrangements.

The annual yatra will began on 29th of June 2017.

The Governor asked Narula to inform the CEOs of the Pahalgam and Sonamarg Development Authorities to take timely action to ensure collection and disposal of all garbage which would be generated during the Yatra.

Arrangements are also being made to ensure proper medical facilities to the pilgrims.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)