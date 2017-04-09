4 of family booked for assaulting officer of pvt power firm

Four persons of a family, including a woman, from Limbada village of the district were booked for allegedly assaulting an official of a private power company, police said today.

Sanjay Ashtekar (52) had gone to the village on Friday to inspect electricity connections, when he noticed that power was being illegally drawn, a senior police official said.

An altercation broke out between him and the accused, after which he was assaulted by them, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of IPC was yesterday registered and a probe is underway, he added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)