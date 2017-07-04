4 killed in two road accidents on Yamuna Expressway

Four persons were killed and one was injured in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway, police said today.

In the first incident, a car overturned on the expressway in Mant area last night. Two persons were killed while the driver was injured, a police official said.

The driver has been admitted to a hospital and is stated to be in a critical condition, the official said.

In the other incident, a car coming from Noida ran over two persons who were waiting for a bus at Bajna this morning, killing them on the spot, police said.

The driver of the car managed to escape after abandoning the vehicle, they said.

