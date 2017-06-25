4 kg silver articles, Rs 92,000 looted from merchant

About four kg of silver articles valued at about Rs two lakh and Rs 92,000 cash have been stolen from a merchant outside a jewellery shop here.

The person had come to the city from Salem last night to sell silver articles--2.5 kg of ornaments and 1.5 kg bars, police said.

As he was not satisfied with the prices at a particular shop, he went out when a person told him that there was an insect on his shirt collar.

As he kept the bag with the silver articles down on the ground to brush aside the insect, the person snatched it and ran away from the area, police said.

The merchant filed a complaint with police, who are scanning CCTV footage in the area to try and nab the culprit.

