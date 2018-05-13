4 held for thrashing Kashmiri family, Delhi cops say fight was over feeding strays

Four persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the attack on a Kashmiri family in south-east Delhi's Sunlight Colony area late on Thursday, Delhi Police said.

Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik also informed Union Home Secretary that the attack on the family was not linked to their identity but was a "local issue" related to a feud over the feeding of stray dogs.

Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Delhi, stated that so far, only one case has been registered based on the statement of the woman who was thrashed. "Four persons, including a security guard, and three residents have been arrested by the police. We can't share any name as the investigation is in the preliminary stage and more arrests are likely," said Biswal.

The police registered cases, including sexual harassment of women, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Kashmiri family has alleged that the police had been aware of the situation for a while but never took any action.

"They have arrested four persons but the main conspirators, including a couple, are absconding. It is not an isolated incident and just not about feeding of dogs," the woman's brother said.

"They have in the past, too, complained to the police, saying we indulge in illegal activities and harbour criminals. The police are aware of all this," he added.

Though the residents have made counterclaims that they were also beaten up, the police have not registered a case.

"They beat one of our women up and abused us. It was an argument between both sides. They were trying to interfere when the dogs were being taken away," said a resident of the area.

Sources in the MHA said the Delhi Police has informed that the complainant is an avid dog lover and animal rights activist.

"There have been more than 50 complaints and counter complaints against the residents of Siddarth Enclave and the complainant on the issue of feeding stray dogs," sources said.