4 arrested for 'thrashing' of Kashmiris; incident nothing to do with their origin, Delhi CP tells Home Secy

Four people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly thrashing a group of Kashmiri people, including women, for feeding stray dogs in Delhi's Sunlight Colony.

The victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten up by a mob of 30-40 people in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Thursday night following a dispute over feeding of stray dogs.

Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint of one of the Kashmiri women in which she alleged that she was manhandled and abused.

An FIR, under various sections of the IPC, has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station in connection with the matter. Delhi Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the case - one guard and three local residents - based on the footage collected from CCTV camera, the official said.

"The complainant is an avid dog lover and animal right activist. There have been more than 50 complaints and counter complaints against the residents of Siddarth Enclave and the complainant," police said.

However, the victims alleged that they were targeted because they were Kashmiris.

"My sisters were abused and beaten up. I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks," said one of the victims.

He said the accused were shouting slogans like "Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back".

The victim said that they were attacked a couple of times earlier as well and were living in fear in the locality for the last seven years.

He alleged that they had also asked for police protection on May 2 and given a letter but they did not get any help.

They claimed that they have approached the police on earlier occasions but to no avail.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, however, today informed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the alleged thrashing of the group had nothing to do with their origin.

He said the incident was a local issue, triggered by a dispute over feeding stray dogs.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti spoke to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged assault.

She urged Kejriwal to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris living and working in Delhi.

"Mehbooba Mufti asked Arvind Kejriwal to ensure and maintain the confidence and safety of students, businessmen, employees, particularly women from the state so that they do not feel inconvenienced during their stay in the national capital," an official spokesman said.

(With PTI inputs)