3,700 University of Mumbai assessors didn't log into system

Close to 3,700 teachers in various departments of the University of Mumbai and its affiliated colleges have not assessed a single paper of the examinations conducted recently.

At a press conference held on Thursday, university officials confirmed that around 3,700 teachers from a list of 16,800 assessors had 'not logged on to the assessment system even once' during the assessment period. "Some teachers had not logged on even once, and thus not assessed any papers for various reasons," said Arjun Ghatule, in-charge Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, adding, "The earlier list of assessors was not updated. Some of the teachers on that list, who might have retired or were not eligible to assess, might have not done the assessment."

DNA had earlier reported about a number of teachers not doing the assessment work due to various reasons. While some complained of not getting their order letter for the work in time, others like the teachers at the Department of Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy did not assess papers citing the department's autonomous status.

Dr Devanand Shinde, acting Vice Chancellor, said that in order to bring in more accountability in the whole system, the university has created a masterlist of 14,000 eligible teachers for assessing papers of the upcoming winter exams. "This time, care would be taken to make sure that these teachers are notified about the assessment through email and official letters. We hope to get the maximum number of teachers for assessment this time," said Shinde.

The university has organised one-day training workshops for teachers from October 26 to November 14. "A video of the whole evaluation process would be uploaded in the assessment system which the teachers would have to watch before they begin their assessment," said Shinde.