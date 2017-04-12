35 complain of money being withdrawn from ATMs outside Delhi

As many as 35 people have lodged complaints at northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Police Station that money has been withdrawn from their accounts from ATMs different places outside the national capital.

It is suspected to be a case of ATM card cloning, police said.

Those people who withdrew money from an SBI ATM in Dhaka village on April 2 complained that in the last few days, money has been withdrawn from their accounts through ATMs in various places outside Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Skimmers and pinhole cameras have been used to get details of ATM cards. CCTV footage from the ATM has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), he said.

Many students, who are either preparing for entrance exams or pursuing higher studies, stay in that area and they have lost lakhs of rupees due to this ATM cloning incident, the officer said.

