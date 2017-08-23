33-year-old killed in police station

A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death in the presence of police personnel at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. The accused, who reportedly used police's spike as the weapon, was apprehended from the spot.

Senior officers said that following the incident, the SHO was directed to report to the District Lines while an investigating officer and a constable were suspended.

The deceased was identified as Anil, a driver and a resident of Dakshinpuri. According to the police, he was stabbed by his neighbour Vishal inside the investigating officer's room, after the two were taken to the station for fighting with each other.

A senior police officer said that one of Anil's relatives was returning home on Monday night, when Vishal stopped and abused him. When Anil objected to Vishal's behaviour, a violent scuffle broke out between the two.

Anil's wife called up the police around 1 am, and both were taken to the Ambedkar Nagar police station.

"They were taken to a room on the first floor. Around 3am, when the two were left alone for a while, Vishal attacked Anil, who suffered six puncture wounds — three on the neck, and one each on chest, abdomen and back. He was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said disciplinary action has been initiated against three police officers for the lapse in discharge of their duties."Investigating Officer Bhram Prakash and Constable Ashok have been placed under suspension. SHO Rakesh Kumar and two other officers have been directed to report to the District Lines," he said.

"A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered against Vishal and he has been produced before the court," the DCP added.