33 people killed in UP rains in 2 days

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday released a report stating that 33 people died in Uttar Pradesh on July 26 and 27 due to storm, lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Based on the data, six people have died in Agra, four each in Meerut and Mainpuri, three in Muzaffarnagar and Kasganj and two in Bareilly.

According to the report, 23 people have been injured in the state due to the aforementioned and a total of 104 houses were damaged and nine animals were harmed.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, a flood-like situation has aroused as the water-level of the Yamuna river rose beyond danger level due to heavy rainfall.

In, Himachal Pradesh, landslide followed by heavy rainfall led to the blockage on National Highway-20 at two places in Maigal and Kotropi district.

On Friday, traffic was disrupted on NH-5 at Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains triggered a landslide.

All government and private schools were ordered to be shut for July 28 and an alert was also issued in Dehradun.