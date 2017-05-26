300 sent back to Myanmar from Mizoram

Over 300 citizens of Myanmar, mostly women and children, who had crossed over to the Indian side seeking protection from the insurgent group 'Arakan Army' were sent back by Assam Rifles and the civil administration in Mizoram to avoid a prolonged refugee crisis in the northeastern state.

On May 19, 338 Myanmar nationals reached Lungpuk and Khaikhy in Saiha district after travelling from Ralei village in Myanmar.

"Assam Rifles, being the first responder for the Indo-Myanmar border, immediately swung into action and sent its team from forward posts. A senior officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel was also sent with his team from Lunglei to handle the situation and ensure that the refugees returned to Myanmar safely and peacefully. The team also included a medical officer to provide medical and humanitarian assistance to the refugees," a government statement said.

The relatives and villagers who came to take back the refugees convinced them that the insurgents have moved away and their homes were safe to live in.

"To ensure the safety of the refugees, they were all escorted by the Assam Rifles troops up to International Boundary Pillar No. 15. Lunglei Battalion, Mizoram, handed over all the refugees to the VCP of Ralei village of Myanmar, Mr Chebei. He conveyed his gratitude to the VCP of Lungpuk," the statement added.