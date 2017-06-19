30 trainee constables hospitalised for food poisoning

As many as 30 trainee police constables in Adilabad district of Telangana were hospitalised today for suspected food poisoning.

A total of 30 trainee constables of the police training centre in Adilabad after having dinner last night complained of vomiting and loose motions in the early hours today and were admitted to a hospital, police said.

Adilabad District Superintendent of Police M Srinivas, who visited the hospital, said all of those affected were doing fine and that there were no fresh complaints.

"It seems after consuming contaminated food or water they suffered loose motions and vomiting...the matter is being verified," the SP said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)