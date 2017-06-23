3 Uttarkhand pilgrims killed as jeep falls into gorge

Three pilgrims including a woman were killed and three others injured when the jeep they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Ojri on Yamunotri road this evening.

Two of them were killed on the spot while one died during treatment at Barkot community hospital, SHO Santosh Kunwar said.

The three injured are under treatment at the hospital and are said to be out of danger.

The pilgrims were returning from Yamunotri when the jeep met with the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak and Rahul from Mathura and Gauri Sharma from Agra.

The injured under treatment are Pankaj Lal, Vinay and Payal Sharma.

