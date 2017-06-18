3 more Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to come up in Odisha

Three more Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) will be opened in Odisha in the second phase shortly.

This was conveyed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The new POPSKs would be set up at Balasore, Berhampur and Bhawanipatna, Pradhan said.

In a letter to Swaraj, Pradhan expressed his gratitude towards the external affairs minister for according sanction for opening the three POPSKs.

Pradhan had last month urged the Centre to open seven more POPSKs or Passport Seva Kendras in the state to facilitate people of remote areas to have passport without going to far off cities

