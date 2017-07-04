3 killed, 10 injured as jeep turns turtle in Kandhamal

Three people were killed and ten others injured, seven of them critically, when a jeep carrying them overturned on a ghat road in Odisha's Kandhamal district today.

The mishap took place at Deplanga ghat near Sirtiguda under K Nuagam area when the overloaded vehicle lost balance at a sharp turn and overturned, said T Chowdhury, Officer In-Charge of K Nuagam police station.

While three persons, including the driver of the vehicle, were killed on the spot, the injured passengers were admitted to Balliguda Sub Divisional hospital with the help of villagers, the police said.

Though the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, the vehicle was suspected to have lost balance and turned turtle following damage caused to its axle, the police said.

