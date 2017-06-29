3 held for 'abducting' Italian woman from IGI airport, taking

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of an Italian woman from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, the police said today, adding that she was taken to Chandigarh by two of the accused.

The 36-year-old woman arrived in Delhi on June 20 and booked a pre-paid taxi at the airport to go to her hotel in Paharganj.

However, the driver allegedly told her that all the roads to Paharganj were blocked due to elections and took her to a travel agent's office at Gole Market, where he was joined by another man.

The woman started getting suspicious and posted a message on Facebook about her situation.

Soon after, the driver and the other man allegedly robbed her of 500 Euros, threatened her of dire consequences if she raised an alarm and took her to Chandigarh.

At Chandigarh, the woman managed to escape from their clutches and got in touch with the Italian embassy, which alerted the Delhi Police and a case was registered.

The two men in the car -- identified as Nikki and Prithvi Raj -- were arrested on June 25 on the basis of technical surveillance, the police said.

On June 26, Ramesh (40), the travel agent at Gole Market, was arrested from Connaught Place.

