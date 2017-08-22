3 babies gasp to death in Raipur, inquiry ordered

After a total of 105 children died in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, this month, allegedly due to a disruption in oxygen supply, three newborns died at a Raipur hospital on Sunday, not just due to similar reasons but also because of the callousness of an employee who was on duty at the oxygen supply plant.

While the relatives of the deceased babies have alleged disruption in oxygen supply to the neonatal intensive care unit at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Chief Minister Raman Singh has ordered a probe into the deaths.

Ravi Chandra, an employee who was on duty at the oxygen supply plant between 2pm and 8pm, was arrested after he was allegedly found drunk while on duty.

According to hospital sources, the first death was reported at 12.30pm. Another baby died hours later due to respiratory failure and heart issues, while the third death was reported at 10pm.

Udaykumar Vishwakarma, a relative of one of the babies, said, "When we came to know from the hospital staff about some problem with the oxygen supply, we tried to ask the doctors about it, but they did not respond.