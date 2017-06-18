3 arrested for carrying opium in onion-laden truck

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officers from Hathunia police station intercepted the truck coming from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

Three persons were arrested in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan today for allegedly transporting 137 kg of opium in a truck laden with onions.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officers from Hathunia police station intercepted the truck coming from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. Upon search, six sacks containing 137 kg 'doda chura' were found hidden in the vehicle.

Manish Gajaam (34), Raju Irpachi (25) of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh and Pawan Pavitra Singh (24) of Amritsar, Punjab were arrested under relevant sections of NDPS, SP Pratapgarh, Shivraj Meena said.

On being interrogated, the suspects revealed that they were carrying the illegal consignment from Indore to Pathankot, police said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)